In Benin City, Nigeria, football club Bendel Insurance defeated Nigerian Premier League leaders Rivers United 2-1 in a Matchday 10 fixture of the 2026/27 season. The defeat was the first for the Port Harcourt side this season and ended their nine-match unbeaten run.

As Premium Times reports, the hosts at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium opened the scoring in the 48th minute through Freeman Wuchirve. Chijioke Mbaoma equalised in the 73rd minute after an assist from Shola Oladunjoye, but Jonathan James scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Top spot despite defeat

Rivers United retained first place in the standings with 17 points after 10 rounds and a goal difference of +10. Rangers International and Nasarawa United also have 17 points each, but trail the leaders on goal difference, with +5 and +3 respectively. Rangers International have two games in hand due to their participation in continental competitions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plateau United are fourth with 15 points. In the next round, Rivers United will host Rangers International on November 1 at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Other results of the round

Ikorodu City drew 2-2 with Shooting Stars, coming back from two goals down thanks to a brace from Donald Obiajulu. Barau FC and Kwara United drew 1-1. Nasarawa United beat Enyimba 1-0, Niger Tornadoes defeated Abia Warriors by the same score, Kun Khalifat FC overcame Inter Lagos 1-0, while Wolves and Kano Pillars finished goalless.

Read us on