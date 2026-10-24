Burnley have dismissed head coach Nicky Hayen after 14 matches in charge and a poor start to the season. BBC Sport reports.

Hayen's final match

The Belgian specialist's final game in charge was Saturday's 1-4 defeat to Lincoln City. Burnley led 1-0, but the home side came back to hand their opponents a sixth defeat since the start of the campaign. Following this result, the club are 22nd in the Championship.

Hayen took charge of Burnley on 10 July, replacing Scott Parker, who left the team at the end of April, a few days after the club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed. In 2024, Hayen won the Belgian championship with Club Brugge. Burnley owner Alan Pace appointed the coach to fight for a return to the top division.

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The team's poor results

After a draw with West Ham in the opening round, Burnley's results worsened. The team have not won a league match at home since the game against Leeds United in the Premier League more than a year ago. Earlier this month, the club thrashed Watford 4-0, but then drew with Charlton and lost to Wolverhampton, opening the scoring in both matches.

The defeat to Lincoln City meant that Burnley have recorded only one win in their last 24 league matches. In their first 12 Championship fixtures, the team conceded 25 goals, the worst record in the division.

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