Reports have emerged in Germany about knee problems for 19-year-old Polish Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Jan Leszczynski. According to Interia Sport, Germany’s Bild suggests that the footballer may have damaged his meniscus after an unsuccessful landing while competing in the air during training.

The club did not confirm the diagnosis

Bild reported that Borussia Mönchengladbach did not confirm information about the nature of the possible injury. According to the publication’s assessment, the duration of Leszczynski’s recovery will depend on whether he needs surgery and on the type of possible surgical procedure.

Bild noted that in the event of such an injury, recovery may last from two to more than six months. The final rehabilitation timeline for the footballer has not yet been announced.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transfer from Legia

Leszczynski joined Borussia Mönchengladbach from Warsaw’s Legia in the summer. According to Interia Sport, the German club paid about €3 million for the transfer.

The defender’s contract runs until 2030. Since joining the Mönchengladbach club, he has played four official matches in all competitions.

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