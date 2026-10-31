Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa, 90, competed at an International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding event in the Spanish coastal town of Santa Susanna. He took part in the veterans’ category for athletes aged 50 and over, competing against rivals decades younger than him.

Preparing to take the stage

Before his appearance, Kanazawa, like the other participants, warmed up with his team and applied tanning spray before posing under the stage lights. “I like trying things that nobody has done before, and above all, I want to do bodybuilding for the rest of my life,” the athlete said, Channel NewsAsia reports.

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Diet and the next start

The bodybuilder attributes his physical condition to a strict diet he has followed for decades. According to him, after turning 50, he built muscle by eating brown rice, natto — fermented soybeans — and miso soup. Kanazawa said that thanks to this traditional Japanese diet, he has not been ill even once in 90 years.

The athlete did not place among the winners at the tournament, but he does not rule out another appearance. He said he may try to compete at the age of 93, after which he will probably retire from competition. Kanazawa also expressed hope that his example would encourage older people to remain active and work persistently toward their goals.

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