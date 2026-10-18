British boxer Daniel Dubois defeated Fabio Wardley by stoppage in the second round at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, and retained the WBO world heavyweight title. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Knockdown at the start of the fight

The 29-year-old Dubois knocked Wardley down with a straight right hand within the first 20 seconds of the bout. Wardley survived the first round, but Dubois continued his attacks in the second.

The corner of the 31-year-old Wardley threw in the towel after another sustained offensive by the champion. It was Dubois’ second consecutive stoppage victory over a British opponent.

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Rematch after five months

The fight in London was a rematch following a bout in Manchester that took place five months earlier. Dubois was knocked down twice then but defeated Wardley in an 11-round contest.

After the victory, Dubois’ professional record stands at 24 wins, 23 of them by knockout, and three losses. For Wardley, this defeat was his second in 23 professional bouts.

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