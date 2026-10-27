Zbigniew Boniek said he was somewhat surprised by the presentation of the Ballon d'Or to Bayern and England national team striker Harry Kane. At the same time, the former footballer said the Englishman deserved the award to some extent.

As Interia Sport reports, Boniek noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine who should take first or second place in the voting. According to him, the criteria for assessing footballers are broad, while forwards win the Ballon d'Or more often because they play in attack and score goals.

Arguments in Kane's favor

Boniek highlighted Lamine Yamal's talent and Kylian Mbappe's speed, but called Kane the most concrete among the contenders. He drew attention to the Englishman's results with Bayern: victory in the German Cup and the national championship.

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Boniek also mentioned Kane's third place at the World Cup. In his view, there is no point in arguing with the majority's decision, so the award likely went to the English striker deservedly.

Ewa Pajor's second place

Boniek separately commented on Polish footballer Ewa Pajor's second place in the women's voting, won by Alexia Putellas. He did not call the result unfair and stressed that Pajor remains among the world's leading players.

Boniek highly praised Pajor's development, mobility, pressing, ambitions and persistence. He also recalled that he himself took third place in the 1982 Ballon d'Or voting after the World Cup in Spain, while the award then went to Italian Paolo Rossi.

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