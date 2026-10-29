Polish wrestler Wiktoria Chołuj won a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. In the final of the up to 72 kg weight category, the 29-year-old athlete lost to China’s Zelu Li by a score of 3:4, Interia Sport reports.

Road to the final

Chołuj, who represents the AKS Białogard club, began the competition on October 28 with a 12:2 victory over 20-year-old Tanu Sharma of India. In the quarterfinals, the Polish athlete faced Zaineb Sghaier of Tunisia. With the score at 9:0, she ended the bout early by pinning her opponent.

In the semifinals, Chołuj defeated American wrestler Precious Rosanna Bell. The bout ended early when the Polish wrestler was leading 11:0. This result guaranteed her at least a silver medal and a place in the decisive bout.

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First World Championship medal

The silver in Astana was Chołuj’s first medal at senior World Championships. Earlier this year, she won silver at the European Championships in Tirana, and two years ago she became a bronze medalist at the European Championships in Bucharest. The athlete also finished eighth at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The World Championships in Astana continue until November 1. Another AKS Białogard representative, Zbigniew Baranowski, competed in freestyle wrestling in the up to 97 kg category: he lost in the semifinals and was due to contest the bronze-medal bout.

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