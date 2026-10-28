In England, Bournemouth defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at home in the fourth round of the League Cup and reached the tournament's quarter-finals. As Sky Sports reports, this victory was the fifth in a row in all competitions for Marco Rose's team.

Goals by Adli, Cook and Rodriguez

Amine Adli opened the scoring in the seventh minute after an assist from Julio Soler. In the 51st minute, captain Lewis Cook doubled the hosts' advantage: his cross ended up in the net after Aston Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot made an error at the near post.

Alvaro Rodriguez set the final score in the 69th minute. The goal was the first in English domestic football for Bournemouth's summer signing. The teams registered 36 shots in total.

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Squad rotation

Marco Rose made eight changes to Bournemouth's line-up, but the team continued its winning run after matches against Milan and Manchester United. Aston Villa coach Unai Emery changed nine players after the victory over Manchester City in the previous game.

The defeat ended the Birmingham team's seven-match unbeaten run. Bournemouth reached the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

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