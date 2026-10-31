“Bournemouth” beat “Leeds” 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League match. Evanilson scored in the 31st minute, while Amine Adli found the net in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. According to Sky Sports, Marco Rose’s team won their sixth consecutive match in all competitions without conceding a goal.

A goalkeeper’s mistake opened the scoring

Before conceding, “Leeds” looked better, but they allowed a goal after an unsuccessful pass by goalkeeper James Trafford. Evanilson capitalized on the goalkeeper’s mistake to put the hosts ahead.

In the 11th minute, “Leeds” striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in his 50th match for the club, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for handball.

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Leeds’ winless run

The visitors had 10 shots, but only one of them was on target. “Leeds” recorded an expected goals figure of 0.61. The team have scored only twice in their last five Premier League matches and have now gone five league games without a win.

Amine Adli sealed the final score in stoppage time after a pass from Junior Eli Kroupi, who nutmegged an opponent in the move. During their winning run, “Bournemouth” also beat “Sturm”, “Sunderland”, “Milan”, “Manchester United” and “Aston Villa”.

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