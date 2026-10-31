Brighton secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League match. Yasin Ayari scored the only goal in the 11th minute, capitalising on Matheus Nunes's unsuccessful attempt to clear the ball. As Sky Sports reports, this was Brighton's first win at the Etihad.

City suffer a second consecutive defeat

Enzo Maresca's team lost their second Premier League match in a row: a week earlier, Manchester City were beaten by Aston Villa. The last time the club suffered two consecutive league defeats was in August 2025.

After the break, the hosts significantly increased the pressure. Iliman Ndiaye hit the crossbar, Erling Haaland came close to scoring after a corner delivery, and Nunes's shot was saved by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Overall, the goalkeeper made seven saves.

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Brighton are in third place

Late in the match, Nico O'Reilly headed wide, while Jack Hinshelwood could have doubled the visitors' advantage. According to Sky Sports, Brighton have a club-record number of points at this stage of a top-flight season.

After the victory, Brighton are third in the table and trail Manchester City and Arsenal by two points. Four days before the match, the team also played at the Etihad in the League Cup (Carabao Cup), where they were eliminated from the tournament.

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