Brentford defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in west London in a Premier League match. Oliver Glasner's side continued its poor run in attack and remains the lowest-scoring team in the championship, Sky Sports reports.

Milenkovic own goal opened the scoring

The hosts took the lead in the 30th minute. Dango Ouattara received the ball after a long pass from goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and sent a low cross into the penalty area, after which Nikola Milenkovic put the ball into his own net.

Before the break, Brentford could have doubled its lead: Mathias Jensen struck the upper part of the crossbar from a free kick. At the same time, Nottingham Forest had a chance to equalise in the 24th minute, but James McAtee fired wide after making his way into the penalty area.

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First shot on target in the 79th minute

After the break, Glasner's team again failed to take a good chance. Ryan Yates was unable to head Morgan Gibbs-White's cross home from close range. In the 76th minute, Igor Thiago, assisted by Jaidon Anthony, scored Brentford's second goal with a deflected shot.

According to Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest had 14 shots before its first shot on target in the 79th minute. McAtee then struck low, and Kelleher collected the ball without difficulty. This Premier League season, Forest has scored six goals and is in the relegation zone, while Brentford remained close to the positions that qualify for the Champions League.

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