Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has received the highest rating among Premier League players this season according to Gradient Sports data cited by Sky Sports. His overall score is 88.5 out of 100. He is ahead of João Pedro, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall and Rayan Cherki by this metric.

More scoring opportunities

In the match against Lille, Saka came on as a substitute, provided an assist with his first touch and scored in the 71st minute. The goal was his fourth in all competitions this season, while he has scored two more goals for the England national team. Before the game, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta urged the winger to score two or three goals per match.

In the Premier League, Saka averages 0.50 non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes — almost twice as much as in any of his previous seasons at Arsenal. Only centre-forwards Thierno Barry and Erling Haaland have generated more expected goals in the league. Saka’s three goals this season have been scored from the six-yard box or close to it.

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Assessment of execution quality

Gradient Sports evaluates footballers based on the quality of their execution rather than only final outcomes. According to the company, Saka exceeds the average figures for Premier League wingers in passing, shooting, crossing, ball progression, duels and one-on-one defending.

Saka is also among the league’s top three for shots on target and touches in the penalty area, and has made the most fast breaks of any player in the championship. At the same time, he creates fewer chances for teammates than in previous seasons. Arteta linked the increased goal threat to Saka’s movement closer to the centre of the pitch and his interaction with Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz.

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