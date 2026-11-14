Bukovina secured a decisive victory over Livy Bereg in the rescheduled UPL match

Chernivtsi’s “Bukovyna” defeated Kyiv’s “Livyi Bereg” 3–0 in a rescheduled match from the 11th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

The teams began the match on November 1. However, after the first half, an air raid alert was declared that lasted more than a day. As a result, the match could not be completed on November 2 either.

Two weeks ago, the “yellow-and-blacks” managed to open the scoring. Midway through the first half, the Chernivtsi team capitalized on a defensive error by the “Storks.” Ultimately, after an interception, the ball found its way to Hrusha, who, with a deflection off Kovalenko, fired it over the goalkeeper.

At the start of the second 45-minute half, “Livyi Bereg” went on the attack. First, Wendell shot just wide of the post after a rebound, and then forced Penkov to make a save with a low shot. Later, Malik’s header missed the goal frame.

“Bukovina” responded with an off-target shot by Dakhnovsky. Alexander Ryabokon’s players continued to press the visitors’ goal but failed to stop a counterattack by the “yellow-and-blacks.” Tankovsky sent a through ball to Hrusha, who coolly finished the one-on-one against the goalkeeper.

The “Storks” went on the attack again. Penkov parried shots by Diego and Vikentiy Voloshin, while another attempt by the latter and a shot by Kovalenko sailed wide of the Chernivtsi goal. And as the match drew to a close, the visitors scored their third goal—Pidlepenets received the ball in the penalty area and fired it into the corner from under a defender.

With this victory, “Bukovyna” climbed to eighth place in the UPL standings. Serhiy Shyshchenko’s team now has 13 points. “Livyi Bereg” remains just above the relegation zone (nine points).

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