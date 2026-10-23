In Lausanne, Switzerland, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld an appeal by Japanese race walker Koki Ikeda against World Athletics and overturned a four-year sanction. CAS concluded that the anti-doping charge against the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist had not been proven. The athlete can return to competition immediately.

Sanction overturned

The 28-year-old Ikeda was provisionally suspended in November 2024. In February 2025, the Athletics Integrity Unit imposed a four-year sanction on him over allegations of using or attempting to use a prohibited substance.

In March 2025, the athlete appealed the decision to CAS, rejecting the doping allegations. World Athletics argued that Ikeda may have engaged in blood manipulation, citing deviations in his Athlete Biological Passport.

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Medical explanations

The CAS panel heard the case in Lausanne in May. It agreed that several indicators in Ikeda’s biological profile were abnormal, but found a non-doping-related explanation for the data to be plausible.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the athlete submitted a substantial body of medical materials and expert opinions. In the court’s view, they provided a broader factual basis than the one available to the World Athletics tribunal during the initial hearing. CAS ruled that the ban on participating in competitions does not apply.

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