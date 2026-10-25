Chelsea secured a comeback 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in a Women's Super League match. The London side were trailing after the first half but scored three times after the break. As Sky Sports reports, Melvine Malard scored twice, while Sandy Baltimore contributed a goal and an assist.

Bartrip's first-half goal

Chelsea started the match actively and created several chances: Crystal Palace defenders cleared the ball off the goal line twice, while goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin made a double save in the opening 15 minutes. However, the hosts took the lead in the 20th minute, with Molly Bartrip scoring from a corner. It was Crystal Palace's first goal against Chelsea in eight head-to-head meetings.

Lauren James and Keira Walsh were not included in Chelsea's squad, as coach Sonia Bompastor left them out ahead of the Women's Champions League match against Roma in midweek.

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Malard's double and Baltimore's penalty

After the break, Chelsea brought on Erin Cuthbert and Sandy Baltimore, after which the course of the match changed. In the 51st minute, Malard equalised with a strike from around 25 metres, shortly after missing an opportunity to score into an empty net.

In the 75th minute, Baltimore beat three opponents and passed to Malard, who headed in her second goal of the match. In the 90th minute, Baltimore converted a penalty to set the final score. Following this victory, Chelsea temporarily moved top of the Women's Super League table ahead of Manchester City's match against Manchester United.

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