MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit and extended his lead in the season standings to 44 points. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this is the Spaniard's first victory at the Malaysian round since 2018.

Race progress

Marc Marquez overtook his brother Alex Marquez, who started from pole position, on the approach to the first corner. Alex soon regained the lead, but ran wide at the next turn and let his brother back ahead. Marquez then held first place until the finish.

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KTM rider Pedro Acosta, who had won the sprint race the previous day, took second place. Alex Marquez of the Gresini team finished third.

Championship standings

After the victory, Marquez, a seven-time MotoGP champion, has 399 points in the championship. His closest rival in the title fight, Jorge Martin, did not race in Malaysia due to a wrist fracture. Martin trails the leader by 44 points.

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