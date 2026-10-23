The 2026 African Road Cycling Championships in Kenya’s Kisumu brought together 348 athletes from 32 countries. The competition, which started on Tuesday and will last a week, has increased demand for hotels, restaurants, transport services and small business products. At the same time, road closures have complicated work for some motorcycle taxi operators and traders.

Demand for accommodation and restaurants

As Nation Kenya reports, the number of participants increased compared with the previous championships, when 320 cyclists from 30 countries competed. According to the publication’s estimate, together with technical teams, the delegations created accommodation demand for around 1,044 people. Secretariat staff, members of the technical committee, Ministry of Sports officials and representatives of other bodies involved in the organization also arrived in the city.

Robert Ayoko, secretary general of the Lake Victoria Tourism Association, said that hotels that received online bookings felt a positive effect, although guests were distributed unevenly among establishments. According to Farida Salim, the county official for tourism, trade and marketing, broadcasts of the competition in the 32 participating countries additionally present Kisumu to a continental audience.

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Road closures and transport operators

A number of roads were closed in the city for the races, including the Kisumu–Nairobi road, the Nyalienda ring road and routes in the Milimani area. Drivers and motorcyclists had to use longer detours.

Frederick Arenga, a motorcycle taxi operator from Kondele, said that he and his colleagues were forced to revise fares because of the additional distance. Some of them increased the cost of a trip by 20 Kenyan shillings. He also noted that operators have not yet felt an economic benefit from the championships, unlike school sports and cultural events, which create demand for trips.

Entrepreneurs at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex also reported mixed results. Only cycling teams and accredited persons were allowed into the facility, so the usual flow of visitors declined. At the same time, coaches, technical staff and spectators generated some food and beverage sales. The championships will end on Sunday.

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