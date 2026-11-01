Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s elite race at the New York City Marathon in the United States with a time of 2 hours 24 minutes 36 seconds. It is her second title at the event after her 2024 victory.

Chepkirui’s finish

Chepkirui crossed the finish line with no rivals alongside her. As Channel NewsAsia reports, about four miles before the finish, she and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri broke away from the leading group. For much of the final stretch, Obiri stayed behind Chepkirui.

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Obiri was defending the title she won the previous year. She also set the New York City Marathon course record at that time.

Battle for second place

American Jess McClain took second place with a time of 2 hours 24 minutes 42 seconds. In the final moments of the race, she overtook Obiri, who finished third. According to the source, McClain crossed the line one second ahead of the Kenyan athlete.

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