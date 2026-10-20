In the United States, Chicago Fire, for whom Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski plays, dropped from fifth to sixth place in ESPN’s updated MLS Power Rankings. At the same time, despite two consecutive defeats, the team secured a place in the MLS playoffs, Interia Sport reports.

Playoff qualification

In their most recent match, Chicago Fire lost 0:1 to New England Revolution. Lewandowski played another game without scoring. A draw would have been enough for the team to guarantee a playoff berth, but the club secured its place in the final part of the season after Orlando City defeated DC United in a parallel match.

Chicago Fire reached the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The last time the club managed to qualify for the final part of the season for two consecutive years was in 2008–2009.

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Changes in the ESPN ranking

After returning from the Poland national team, 38-year-old Lewandowski played four MLS matches. Chicago Fire defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3:1 and New York Red Bulls 2:1, before losing to Philadelphia Union 1:3 and New England Revolution 0:1.

ESPN noted that Chicago Fire remains one of the stronger clubs in the Eastern Conference, but lost to two opponents from that conference — Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution. Nashville SC remained top of the MLS Power Rankings. Inter Miami moved up to second place after a 3:1 win over Atlanta United, while St. Louis City SC dropped to third.

Chicago Fire will play their next match away against Atlanta United. The game is scheduled to take place at 1:30 a.m. Polish time on the night from Saturday to Sunday.

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