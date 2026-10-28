Reigning NBA champions the New York Knicks secured their first victory of the new season, beating the Detroit Pistons 111:97. Before that, the New York team had lost its first three games, while the Pistons came into the game undefeated, Sky Sports reports.

Surge after a poor start

After the first quarter, the Knicks were trailing 25:38, but in the next two quarters they outscored their opponents by a combined 63:25. In the second quarter, the New York team allowed Detroit to score only 12 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished the game with 27 points and 20 rebounds. According to him, the team improved its physical play and energy, becoming more like it was last season, but it still needs to improve.

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Brunson's contribution and the coach's assessment

In the third quarter, Jalen Brunson made his first three shots and started an 11:0 run. Thanks to this, the Knicks turned a one-point advantage after the first half into a 62:50 score. The basketball player said he was trying to help the team and believed that the game would eventually come together.

Head coach Mike Brown said that in this game the team had more successful moments than in the previous three. At the same time, he cautioned that the problems had not disappeared completely, but the result showed the team's ability to perform better with proper concentration.

Last season, the Knicks finished the playoffs with a record of 16 wins and three losses and set the record for the largest point differential by a team in a single postseason.

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