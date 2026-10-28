The round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will begin in Morocco on October 28. Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco and Kenya advanced from the group stage and will continue competing for places in the quarter-finals, Premium Times reports.

Matches on October 28

Tournament hosts Morocco will play reigning world champions DPR Korea on October 28. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 West African Time.

On the same day, Ghana will face Argentina at 19:00 West African Time. In other matches, Germany will play Venezuela, while Brazil will face Poland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nigeria and Kenya matches

On October 29, Nigeria will play Mexico in the round of 16. The match will begin at 16:00 West African Time; the winners will advance to the quarter-finals.

Kenya will play Japan at 19:00 on the same day. Also on October 29, China will face France at 16:00 and Spain will play the United States at 19:00 West African Time. Defeat at this stage will mean the end of a team’s tournament campaign.

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