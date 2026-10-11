In Beijing, China, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen defeated Mirra Andreeva in the China Open final, 7:5, 6:4. She became the first Chinese tennis player to win the tournament and also claimed her first WTA 1000 title on home courts. Sky Sports News reports on the match.

Return after injury

Zheng received a wildcard for the tournament and continues to recover from an elbow injury to her dominant right arm. She missed nearly six months because of the injury. In the final, the tennis player controlled rallies with powerful forehands and hit quick winners at sharp angles.

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How the final unfolded

At the start of the match, the opponents exchanged breaks. Andreeva, who was ranked fifth in the world, took a 5:4 lead in the first set and had a chance to make a decisive break. However, Zheng saved three break points, levelled the score and broke her opponent's serve in the next game, which gave her the first set.

In the second set, at 4:4, Andreeva saved three break points, but Zheng later secured a break. She ended the next game with an ace and sealed victory in the final.

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