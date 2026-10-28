In Australia, Cricket Australia estimated lost revenue from two two-day matches in the men’s Ashes series at approximately $20 million. Despite this, in the 2025–26 financial year the organization recorded an $82 million surplus thanks to strong broadcaster interest, ticket sales and Ashes-related commercial revenue, The Guardian reports.

Losses from short matches

The match at the MCG ended after two days, although its lost revenue was initially estimated at $10 million. A record 94,000 spectators for an Ashes match at the MCG attended the game. The match in Perth, which also did not reach a third day, resulted in even greater financial losses.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said the total revenue shortfall was “plus or minus $20 million” and was a significant blow for the organization. At the same time, it met its financial targets by exceeding plans in other revenue categories, including sponsorship programs and non-broadcast revenue.

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Deficit forecast

Cricket Australia’s annual revenue rose to a record $601 million — nearly $150 million more than in the previous year. After the peak of the financial cycle, the organization had $87.5 million in cash and investments.

At the same time, Cricket Australia warned of at least two years of financial deficits. The organization links this forecast to lower interest in New Zealand’s tour this summer, as well as the tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka that will take place afterward. One of the priorities for the coming years is named as minimizing costs.

Cricket Australia is also seeking to attract private investment into Big Bash League franchises. The process is to begin with the Melbourne Renegades, although New South Wales officials oppose it and no agreement with the players’ association has yet been reached. The expected sale of stakes in BBL franchises is not included in the organization’s financial forecasts.

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