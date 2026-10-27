Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles 38:21 — Sky Sports News

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38:21 in an NFL game. The winners’ quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to CeeDee Lamb. The loss was the Eagles’ fifth straight — the team’s longest losing streak since 2016, Sky Sports reports.

Turning point in the third quarter

Late in the third quarter, Dallas trailed 20:21, but Prescott completed a 16-yard pass to Lamb in the corner of the end zone. The quarterback then converted the two-point attempt himself, putting the Cowboys ahead 28:21. Kicker Brandon Aubrey added field goals from 55, 27 and 24 yards, while Javonte Williams scored the final touchdown of the game on a two-yard run.

Williams rushed for a career-high 155 yards and one touchdown on 25 attempts. Dallas accumulated 204 rushing yards overall. Lamb finished the game with five catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

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Philadelphia’s problems

Tanner McKee completed 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception — his fourth-quarter pass was intercepted by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. McKee put his team ahead in the third quarter with a four-yard pass to rookie Makai Lemon, but Philadelphia did not score again after that.

Saquon Barkley returned after missing more than two games with a hamstring injury. He gained 62 yards on seven attempts and scored a touchdown, while also receiving medical attention for his back during the game. According to Sky Sports, Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs.

The Cowboys are 3-4 and remain in contention to win the NFC East division. Philadelphia are 2-5, while the New York Giants lead the division at 4-2-1.

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