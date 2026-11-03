Denmark, Norway and Sweden have said they will not play matches against Russia — the aggressor state — at the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship, scheduled to take place in Germany in May. They thus joined Finland, which announced a similar position a day earlier, Al Jazeera reports.

Position of hockey federations

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said that, given the current situation and available information, Norway's national team will not compete against the Russian team at the 2027 world championship. At the same time, the Norwegians plan to play their other group matches in accordance with the schedule.

The federation also said it continues to consider Russia's suspension from all international championships necessary for the duration of the war against Ukraine. Henrik Bach Nielsen, president of the Danish Ice Hockey Federation, said that under the current circumstances Denmark cannot play against Russia.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation described its position as unequivocal: Swedish national teams will not play matches against Russian teams as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sports arbitration ruling

Russia was suspended from International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, on October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the Russian national team should be admitted to world championships following an appeal by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

The draw and schedule for the 2027 World Championship have already been completed without Russia. The International Ice Hockey Federation opposed the arbitration ruling, citing significant practical consequences of implementing it. Heikki Hietanen, president of the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation, said that the country is seeking to bring as many states as possible into a common position against Russia's return.

The city of Turku also said it would refuse to host the 2027–2028 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship if Russia is admitted to the competition.

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