Polish darts player Krzysztof Ratajski defeated Luke Littler 10:6 in the quarter-finals of the European Darts Championship in Dortmund, Germany. The defeat prevented Littler from winning the only major PDC title he had not yet won.

Ratajski’s early advantage

As Sky Sports reports, Ratajski won seven legs in a row to take a 7:1 lead against the reigning world champion and world number one. Littler managed to reduce the deficit to 8:6.

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In the 15th leg, Littler missed the bull while trying to hold his throw. Ratajski then hit double 16 to extend his lead to 9:6.

Decisive leg

In the next leg, Littler failed to check out 121, while Ratajski hit double 10 to finish the match. It was the Polish player’s first victory over Littler in eight head-to-head meetings. Littler had hoped to collect all major PDC titles by the age of 20, but his European Championship campaign ended at the quarter-final stage.

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