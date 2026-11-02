In Denver, United States, the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 in an NFL Week Eight game, stopping their opponents near their own end zone in the final seconds. As Sky Sports News reports, the Chiefs had a chance to snatch victory after Jonah Coleman reached the end zone on a five-yard run to put the Broncos ahead.

Denver's decisive defense

On their final drive, Kansas City reached the Broncos' one-yard line. The first play ended with an incomplete pass, and Kenneth Walker was unable to move the ball forward after being tackled by J. L. Skinner. On fourth down, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice, but the play was nullified by a false start from right tackle Jaylon Moore. On the next play, Mahomes was sacked by Malcolm Roach, securing Denver's victory.

According to Next Gen Stats, when the Chiefs had first-and-goal from the four-yard line in the final minute, their chances of winning were estimated at 76%. Earlier, Harrison Butker missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt that could have put his team ahead 27-21.

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Kansas City finished the game with 11 penalties for 105 yards. Mahomes completed 30 of 41 passes for 321 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes, but it was not enough for victory.

A change at the top of the division

After the game, the Chiefs are 5-2, while the Broncos, with a 6-2 record, took the lead in the AFC West. For Denver, it was Bo Nix's third career victory after his team had trailed by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Tampa's unusual record

In another game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 without completing a single pass. Baker Mayfield finished the game 0 for 3 passing. It was the first NFL team victory without a completed pass since 1974. Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell combined for 310 rushing yards on 52 attempts, while Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions.

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