State Duma deputy of the aggressor state Russia Dmitry Svishchev said that Russian ski jumpers were denied visas to European countries, including Poland. He told the Russian portal sport24.ru, Interia Sport reports.

Problems with entry documents

Svishchev, who also heads the Russian Ski Racing and Snowboard Federation, claims that the participation of Russian athletes in the European part of the season has been thrown into doubt due to visa refusals. At the end of October, Russian national team coach Yevgeny Plekhov reported that the passports of athletes and staff members had been at the German embassy for three weeks.

According to the publication, lengthy document-processing procedures prevented Russians from competing in the final events of the Summer Grand Prix in Klingenthal.

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Status of neutral athletes

After the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, representatives of Russia, the aggressor state, were suspended from international competitions, including tournaments under the auspices of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. Later, some athletes were allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes.

This status was granted to 12 Russian ski jumpers, including Yevgeny Klimov, Danil Sadreyev and Mikhail Nazarov, as well as 12 female athletes. According to Interia Sport, without the opportunity to compete in Europe, they were left with events in Sapporo on January 23–24 and in Lake Placid on February 6–7, provided they obtained entry permits for Japan and the United States.

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