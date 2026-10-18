Dynamo Fired Its Head Coach After a Loss to "Polissya"

Ihor Surkis, president of Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” has decided to dismiss Ihor Kostyuk from his position as the team’s head coach. This came immediately after the capital city club’s 1-3 loss to Zhytomyr’s “Polissya” in the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Igor Kostyuk had led the Kyiv team since December 2025, winning the Ukrainian Cup with the team last season. However, in the current campaign, the “White-and-Blues” failed to qualify for the group stage of European competitions and currently sit in third place in the Ukrainian championship, eight points behind the leader. Maciej Kędziorek has been appointed to serve as interim head coach.

This was reported by the club’s press service.

In the highlight match of the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Zhytomyr’s “Polissya,” playing with one fewer player, defeated Kyiv’s “Dynamo” 3–1.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated “Kolos” in a match of the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League and solidified its position at the top of the standings. Matches of the current round are underway in the Ukrainian championship.

Andriy Yarmolenko, a winger for Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” successfully completed a soccer management training program at the UEFA Academy and received the corresponding certificate. The educational platform offers specialized courses in management, the organization of sporting events, and administrative activities in soccer.

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