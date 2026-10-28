In Turkey, Dutchman Dirk Kuyt will temporarily manage Fenerbahçe’s first team. The club appointed him to the position following the resignation of head coach İsmail Kartal. Kuyt will work with the team until Fenerbahçe decides on a new head coach.

Kartal’s resignation

Kartal left his post on Tuesday after Fenerbahçe lost 1-2 to their fierce rivals Galatasaray. After that match, the club was in fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.

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Coaching experience

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Kuyt made more than 200 appearances for English club Liverpool. In 2012, he moved to Fenerbahçe, and two years later won the Turkish championship with the club.

Before returning to Fenerbahçe in June as Kartal’s assistant, Kuyt coached Belgian side Beerschot as well as Dutch clubs ADO Den Haag and Dordrecht. In a club statement, his appointment was described as temporary, pending the selection of a new head coach.

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