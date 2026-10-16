British boxers Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley recorded the highest weights of their professional careers at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday's WBO heavyweight title rematch in London, United Kingdom. Dubois weighed 115 kg, while Wardley weighed 112 kg. The bout will take place at the O2 Arena.

As BBC Sport reports, Dubois weighs more than 0.9 kg more than before the first fight, while Wardley has gained more than 2.7 kg. Dubois is the reigning WBO champion.

Rematch after the fight in Manchester

In May, the opponents had their first bout in Manchester, which the BBC called one of the contenders for fight of the year. Wardley knocked Dubois down twice — in the first and third rounds. However, Dubois was able to stop his opponent in the 11th round.

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The 31-year-old Wardley said that successful episodes of the first bout, including the knockdowns, give him confidence. At the same time, he said that this time he aims to make better use of such moments and predicted a knockout victory for himself. The 29-year-old Dubois said that he already knows his opponent and understands what to expect from him.

Statistics and a possible third fight

Dubois has won 23 of 26 professional bouts, 22 of them by knockout. Wardley has 20 wins, including 19 by knockout, as well as one loss and one draw. Combined, the boxers have recorded 41 knockout victories in 43 winning fights.

The weigh-in took place at Old Spitalfields Market in east London. After the ceremony, the opponents held a traditional face-off without incident. Promoter Frank Warren said that the contract does not contain a clause for a third fight, but did not rule out a trilogy if Wardley avenges the only defeat of his career.

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