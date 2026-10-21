A report regarding the Polish Football Association (PZPN) has been received by the West Pomeranian regional unit of the Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of Poland's National Prosecutor's Office in Szczecin. It was submitted by the head of the Lower Silesian Customs and Tax Office in Wrocław. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing Wirtualna Polska and National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Przemysław Nowak.

Invoices totaling more than 40 million zlotys

According to the publication, the report concerns invoices issued by Publicon Sport totaling 40,690,239 zlotys. The company, headquartered in Wrocław, has been acting as an intermediary in attracting sponsors for the PZPN since 2022.

As Wirtualna Polska reported, tax authorities suspect that the football association deducted VAT based on invoices for services which, according to officials, were not provided in the described form. According to the portal, the amount of such tax may exceed 7 million zlotys.

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Report transferred to Szczecin

National Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Przemysław Nowak stated that the report from the head of the Lower Silesian Customs and Tax Office, dated October 9, 2026, was transferred to the head of the prosecutor's office unit in Szczecin on Wednesday.

Wirtualna Polska also reported that a week earlier, prosecutors sent officers of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau to the PZPN headquarters. Information about possible violations is the subject of the report to the prosecutor's office and does not mean that the guilt of the football association or other persons has been established.

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