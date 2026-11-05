Luka Doncic scored 40 points in the game in which the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 116-103. This allowed him to bring his total to 308 points in the first eight games of the season and become the first player in 38 years to surpass the 300-point mark over that span.

308 points in eight games

Doncic played in eight of the Lakers' first nine games of the season. As Sky Sports News reports, he became the first player since the 1988-89 season to score more than 300 points in the first eight games of a season. Michael Jordan scored 303 points then.

Only Wilt Chamberlain scored more points in the first eight games of a season. He achieved this three times, with his best result being 418 points in the 1962-63 season.

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Game statistics

For Doncic, it was his sixth consecutive game with at least 35 points. He made six three-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws, while also recording nine rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves added 21 points for the Lakers, and the team earned its seventh win in nine games this season.

For the Kings, rookie Darius Acuff Jr. scored 22 points and handed out 12 assists. Zach LaVine had 21 points, while Domantas Sabonis recorded 16 points and 17 rebounds. Sacramento has one win and seven losses, including defeats in all three home games.

Late in the third quarter, after the ball went out of bounds, a spectator aggressively threw it at referee Chelisa Painter. Doncic immediately pointed to the fan, after which security escorted him away from his seat near the baseline.

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