Undefeated Australian boxer Jay Opetaia, the world champion according to The Ring and Zuffa Boxing, has refused to step into the ring against former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The bout was scheduled to take place on December 11, 2026, as part of a major boxing event headlined by the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

This was reported by American boxing insider Dan Rafael.

The reasons behind the Australian athlete’s sudden decision have not yet been disclosed. Opetaia last fought in September of this year, when he defeated Noel Mikaelyan by technical knockout in the ninth round.

The organizers of the boxing event do not plan to reschedule the bout and are already looking for a new opponent for the American to keep the fight on the evening’s card. British veteran Derek Chisora is being named as the leading candidate to replace him. Wilder and Chisora have already faced off in the ring in April 2026—at that time, the American won by split decision after 12 rounds, so the organizers could arrange a rematch.

Source: Dan Rafael in H.

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