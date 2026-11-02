Jake Paul will face former two-time world kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe in a boxing match in Dubai, UAE, on Christmas Eve. According to Sky Sports, the bout will have professional status and will be contested over eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Bout conditions

The opponents will box at a 200-pound weight limit in 10-ounce gloves. It will be Paul's first fight since his bout with Anthony Joshua, in which he lost by knockout in the sixth round and suffered a broken jaw.

Overall, Paul, who began his career as a YouTube blogger, has a professional boxing record of 12 wins and two losses, with seven wins by knockout. His other defeat came against Tommy Fury in 2023. In 2024, Paul also fought Mike Tyson, who was 58 at the time.

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Cedric Doumbe's experience

The 34-year-old Doumbe was born in Cameroon and is French. He was a two-time world welterweight kickboxing champion. His record in the discipline stands at 75 wins, seven losses and one draw, including 45 knockout victories.

After moving to MMA, Doumbe recorded six knockout wins in his first seven professional bouts. In September 2023 in Paris, he knocked out Jordan Zebo in nine seconds. Doumbe already has one professional boxing bout: in 2015, he defeated Mohamed Fodil on points after four rounds.

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