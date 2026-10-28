English cricketer James Anderson is set to continue his playing career in Italy. The 44-year-old athlete is set to become captain and co-owner of Napoli Knights, one of the six teams in the Italia T10 league. This was reported by Sky Sports.

After Lancashire

Anderson continues to play after ending his international career. He played for Lancashire for 25 years and was captain of the county team this year, but the club decided not to extend his contract.

For England, the cricketer played more than 400 matches across all formats and took nearly a thousand wickets. At Napoli Knights, he is set to combine the roles of player, captain and co-owner of the team.

Italia T10 tournament

Italia T10 is a competition in the format of ten overs per team. The tournament will last 12 days at Roma Cricket Ground and will start on November 18. The league was created by former professional cricketer Nadeem Shahid and Amir Akhtar, who helped found the Everest Premier League in Nepal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Dawid Malan, as well as Italy national team players, are also set to take part in the competition. Earlier this year, the Italian team lost to England by a narrow margin in a T20 World Cup match.

Training for local players

According to Shahid, admission to all matches will be free, and coaching sessions will be held alongside the tournament. Anderson's company Activate Sport & Leisure will take part in some of these sessions. According to Sky Sports, the initiative is intended to help develop local cricketers capable of competing at Olympic level by the 2032 Games in Brisbane.

Anderson said Napoli Knights aim to be competitive and challenge for the title, while contributing to the development of cricket that will continue after the tournament ends.

Read us on