Former IBF world champion Joe Cordina has agreed terms for a potential bout against 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's fight in Cardiff, United Kingdom. BBC Sport reports, citing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Negotiations continue

According to Hearn, Cordina's team has agreed to the terms of a fight with Pacquiao, but there is still no final confirmation that the bout will take place. The promoter said that negotiations to add the fight to the boxing event are at an advanced stage.

Fury and Joshua are set to contest a heavyweight fight on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Tickets for the boxing event sold out in one hour, according to BBC Sport. Other undercard bouts have not yet been announced.

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Cordina could return to Cardiff

The 34-year-old Cordina was born in Cardiff and previously held the IBF super-featherweight title. He last boxed in his hometown in 2023, when he regained the belt in a fight against Shavkat Rakhimov. In May 2024, the Welshman lost the title after being defeated by Anthony Cacace in Riyadh.

Pacquiao was a world champion in eight weight divisions. His last fight took place in July 2025, when the Filipino drew with Mario Barrios in a bout for the welterweight title. If the fight with Cordina takes place, it will be Pacquiao's first appearance in the United Kingdom and his first bout against a British fighter since his victory over Ricky Hatton in 2009.

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