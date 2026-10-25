American golfer John Catlin won the Hong Kong Open tournament in Fanling, Hong Kong, finishing five strokes ahead of his nearest pursuers. In the final round, he made seven birdies and completed the course in 64 strokes — six under par.

A five-stroke advantage

Catlin finished the competition at 20 under par and claimed his seventh Asian Tour title. Hong Kong representative Matthew Cheung and Finnish golfer Kalle Samooja shared second place.

Before the 18th hole, Samooja was one stroke ahead of Cheung, but made a bogey and drew level with him on the final leaderboard. This was Cheung's best result by a golfer from Hong Kong at the tournament in Fanling, Channel NewsAsia reports.

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Final round

After the third round, 35-year-old Catlin shared the lead with Thomas Pieters and Caleb Surratt. On Sunday, he made a bogey on the fifth hole but later took sole possession of the tournament lead. On the 14th hole, Catlin hit the ball from thick grass from a distance of 120 yards into the center of the green and retained a chance for a birdie.

Pieters and Surratt shared sixth place with Sampson Zheng. The victory was Catlin's first Asian Tour title since April 2024 and secured him an invitation to next year's Open Championship, as well as his first career qualification for the Masters.

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