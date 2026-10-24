Edinburgh beat Lions 31-10 thanks to Patterson's two tries — BBC Sport

Scotland's Edinburgh defeated the Lions 31-10 in the Scottish capital in a United Rugby Championship match. The main hero of the match was 21-year-old scrum-half Hector Patterson, who scored two tries and provided two assists, BBC Sport reports.

Two days before the match, Patterson signed an improved contract with the club. Thanks to the victory, Edinburgh recorded four wins in four league matches.

Home side's advantage after the break

In rainy and windy conditions, the hosts took the lead in the first half through a try by Matt Currie following a move with Patterson on the left flank. Edinburgh also dominated the line-outs, where Glen Young and Liam McConnell stood out.

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In the 47th minute, Mosese Tuipulotu scored Edinburgh's second try after collecting Patterson's offload. Soon afterwards, Patterson himself found himself under the posts following an attack by the backs. Batho Hlekani scored the Lions' only try after pressure near the opponents' try line, but the visitors were unable to build on their success.

Four wins in four matches

Patterson scored his second try after a quickly taken penalty, breaking through into the corner. Near the end of the match, winger Jordy Gwinn added another try for Edinburgh.

Sean Everitt's team lead the URC table with 19 points. The Lions have won two of their four league matches. Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe was forced to leave the field less than 20 minutes into his first start after injury.

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