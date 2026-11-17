Lévine Kurzawa, a former fullback for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, has officially announced the end of his professional soccer career at the age of 34. He shared the news on his Instagram page.

Recently, the defender had been struggling with the effects of injuries for a long time and had been without a club after leaving Indonesia’s Persib in the summer. Prior to that, he was also unable to establish himself at Portugal’s Boavista and England’s Fulham.

“There comes a time when you have to start. Today, you have to know when to end it. After so many years of passion, sacrifice, dreams, and emotions, the time has come for me to turn the page on a wonderful chapter of my life,” Kurzawa said.

The defender achieved his greatest club successes while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent nine years. During that time, he won the French championship (Ligue 1) five times, claimed four national Cups and four League Cups, and won the French Super Cup five times. As a member of the French national team, Kurzawa played in 13 matches, scoring one goal.

Source: Lévain Kurzawa’s Instagram.

As a reminder, Polissya, despite being down a man, routed Dynamo.

We previously reported that Yarmolenko signed a new contract with Dynamo.

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