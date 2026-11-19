John Perlas, a defender for the “Ciudad de Yantsasa” club, threw a rock at the assistant referee during a Third Division match in the Ecuadorian league.

The incident occurred on October 17 during a game against Rio-Aguarico.

The rock struck Lenin Giovanni Oheda Núñez in the face. The referee was hospitalized, and his injuries required surgery. Recovery could take up to 60 days.

The disciplinary committee found the player guilty of assaulting a match official and suspended him from all soccer-related activities until October 19, 2034.

The club was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay an additional $4,300 in compensation for the referee’s medical treatment. The team will also play its next three home matches behind closed doors at its stadium.

Source: Ecuadorian Football Federation.

Mykhailo Mudryk suffered an ankle injury during a Tottenham training session. The Ukrainian will need several weeks to recover, so he will most likely miss the club’s upcoming matches and will not be able to return to the Ukrainian national team in time for the September and October games.

Mykhailo Mudryk took the field in Tottenham’s match against Nottingham Forest. The Ukrainian winger started the game on the bench and replaced Mathis Tel in the 75th minute.

As a reminder, Mudryk found himself in a bizarre situation during an interview with Gordon.

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