Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, has decided to continue competing this year after the official season ends. The world No. 6 will join the star-studded lineup of participants in the World Tennis League exhibition team competition, which will take place in India in late December.

The exhibition tournament will be hosted by the Indian city of Bengaluru from December 17 to 20. For Elina Svitolina, this will be her second consecutive appearance in the World Tennis League.

The organizers have already announced the names of several well-known tennis players who will compete in the event. The Ukrainian team will be joined by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Paula Badosa of Spain, Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic, Nick Kyrgios of Australia, and Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The mixed team tournament is held annually. The competition features a format that is unusual for traditional tennis:

Team composition: All participants are divided among four teams—the “Eagles,” “Falcons,” “Hawks,” and “Kites.” Each team consists of four players: two men and two women.

Group stage: The teams face off against each other in a round-robin format. Each match consists of four matches: men’s and women’s singles, as well as two doubles matches—men’s, women’s, or mixed.

Final: Based on the results of the group stage, the top two teams advance to the final, where they compete for the championship trophy.

Last year, in addition to Elina Svitolina, another Ukrainian player—Marta Kostyuk—participated in the tournament. Her team managed to reach the final.

Elina Svitolina ended the official part of the 2026 season on a high note by reaching the final of the WTA Finals.

Overall, this year was the Ukrainian tennis player’s most successful in the last seven seasons. Early in the season, Svitolina set a personal best at the Australian Open by reaching the semifinals.

Thanks to this result, she returned to the world’s top 10 for the first time since October 2021. The Ukrainian finished the official season ranked sixth in the WTA rankings.

This was reported on the tournament’s Instagram page.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeated Czech player Linda Nosková in the semifinals of the 2026 WTA Finals with a score of 6-2, 6-1. The victory propelled Svitolina into the tournament’s final, where she will face Mirra Andreeva.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced that she will return to Ukraine next week after competing in the final of the season-ending tournament in Indian Wells, California, USA. She also promised to continue supporting her country through donations, her own charitable foundation, and her platform in tennis.

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