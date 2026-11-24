Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, admitted that she never even considered ending the season early following her breakup with French tennis player Gaël Monfils. According to the athlete, she almost immediately ruled out the option of withdrawing from the 2026 Year-End Championships, to which she returned this season after an eight-year hiatus.

The Ukrainian tennis player also noted that she discussed her decision with Monfils. He supported her intention to travel to Indian Wells in the U.S. and finish the season on a high note.

“I didn’t even consider ending the season early. I discussed this with Gaël, and he also agreed that the most important thing is to finish the season on a high note. From the very beginning, we planned for me to come to the U.S. and finish the season, despite all the circumstances, including the psychological difficulties I had to face. Competing in the WTA Finals was my goal, and Gaël supported me in that. “Now we have a little time to sort everything out, including matters related to our daughter. I’m glad it’s finally behind us,” Svitolina said.

As a reminder, at the 2026 Year-End Championships, Elina Svitolina reached the final, where she lost to Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva.

After the match, the representative of the aggressor country unexpectedly addressed the Ukrainian player. Svitolina, in turn, later commented on this incident for the first time and called her opponent’s behavior provocative.

Svitolina spoke about this on the

YouTube

channel Tennis Legends

while reflecting on the year, which turned out to be one of the most successful of her career.

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Earlier, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina stated that she perceived Mirra Andreeva’s remarks during the ceremony following the WTA Finals as a provocation. In the decisive match, Andreeva won 7-5, 6-3.

Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk have been named among the nominees for the top honors at the annual WTA Awards. The winners will be determined by a vote.

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