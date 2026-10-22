Elina Svitolina Faced Sexist Insults After Her Breakup with Monfils — The Telegraph

Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, faced a barrage of hateful comments on social media following the announcement of her breakup with French tennis player Gaël Monfils. The couple had been married since July 2021, and following the news of the breakup, the athlete faced sexist insults and a wave of negative comments.

The news of the divorce sparked a strong reaction among fans. Many social media users accused the Ukrainian of preventing Monfils from properly saying goodbye to professional tennis.

The next day, Svitolina posted another message explaining the reasons behind her decision, but this did not stop the negative comments.

According to The Telegraph, a large number of offensive and sexist comments appeared under the athlete’s posts. Social media users are blaming Elina for the fact that the French tennis player was deprived of the opportunity to end his career in front of his home crowd.

According to L’Équipe, following this conversation, the Frenchman lost the motivation to continue his professional career, and subsequently officially notified the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of his retirement and was removed from the anti-doping testing system for active athletes.

The 2026 season marked the end of the 40-year-old athlete’s career. In October, Monfils officially received the status of a retired player. This information was confirmed by the ITIA.

The unexpected nature of this decision is also evident from the Frenchman’s previous schedule. He had planned to play his farewell matches at the tournament in Lyon and the Paris Masters, but those appearances will now not take place.

According to L’Équipe, the athlete decided to cancel the planned tournaments to avoid drawing unnecessary attention to his personal life following his breakup with a Ukrainian tennis player.

Source: The Telegraph

As a reminder, Svitolina explained what influenced her decision to split from Monfils.

Earlier, Monfils canceled his farewell tournaments following his breakup with Svitolina.

Prior to that, Elina Svitolina announced her breakup with Gaël Monfils after five years together.

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