"Ipswich Town" drew 2-2 with "Hull City" in a Premier League match at the MKM Stadium in Hull. A goal by Julio Enciso in the 74th minute allowed the visitors to avoid defeat after the hosts had taken the lead in the second half, Sky Sports reports.

Ipswich's advantage before the break

The visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd minute: Florentino scored his first Premier League goal after a pass from Abdul Ouattara. Before the break, Hull City did not register a single shot on target, while Gary O'Neil's team controlled the course of the game.

In the 34th minute, Enciso also scored, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul on Oli McBurnie. The referee's decision was upheld after a VAR review.

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The hosts' comeback and Enciso's response

After the break, Hull City equalised. In the 58th minute, Tim Iroegbunam received a pass from McBurnie, broke forward from the halfway line and beat Christian Walton. Ten minutes later, McBurnie converted a free kick, shooting low into the corner of the net. It was his first goal from a direct free kick in the Premier League.

Enciso set the final score with a long-range left-footed shot into the top corner. It was his second Premier League goal of the season. Ipswich have now earned eight points in matches in which they trailed, more than any other team in the league this season. Hull City's winless run in the championship reached seven matches.

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