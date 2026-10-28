In South Africa, national rugby team coach Rassie Erasmus named a 37-player squad for the second part of the Nations Championship in November. Six rugby players without Test-match experience received their first call-ups: Yaqeen Ahmed, Sebastian de Klerk, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller, Riley Norton and Emmanuel Tshituka, TimesLIVE reports.

Newcomers in the squad

All six had previously been involved in the Springboks system. Ahmed, Giliomee, Muller and Tshituka represented South Africa A in a match against Zimbabwe. Former junior national team captain Norton played for the Springboks in matches against the Barbarians at the start of the season, while de Klerk took part in a national alignment camp last year.

Erasmus said the coaching staff had been monitoring all six players for some time. According to him, they have performed consistently for their franchises over the past two seasons, while expanding squad depth is one of the team’s key principles. Norton, Giliomee and Ahmed were also part of South African junior teams that won the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. Giliomee also played for the national rugby sevens team.

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November matches

The squad also includes captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende. Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth, Andre Esterhuizen and Handre Pollard were left out due to injuries.

South Africa will play Italy on November 7, France on November 13 and Ireland on November 21. The tournament’s final weekend is scheduled for November 27–29 in London. South Africa leads the Southern Hemisphere teams’ table on points difference: the team has 15 points, the same as New Zealand.

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