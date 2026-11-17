The European Union is preparing new restrictions on Russian athletes that could effectively nullify the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recent softening of its stance. The relevant measures are expected to be approved in the near future as part of the 22nd sanctions package.

On November 16, during a press conference in Brussels, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, confirmed that European ministers had supported tightening visa restrictions and sports barriers for Russian citizens.

The 22nd sanctions package is expected to be presented in the coming days. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that it would be submitted for consideration at the European Council meeting scheduled for November 26–27.

“Today, ministers strongly called for tightening visa policies and barring Russian athletes from participating in sporting events held in the European Union. If Russia is counting on us to grow weary, it will be disappointed,” Kallas stated.

According to sources, Brussels is considering two possible options for restrictions on Russian athletes:

a complete ban on entry into EU countries and participation in sporting tournaments within the European Union;

a strict ban on competing under the Russian national flag.

In addition, the restrictions may be extended not only to Russian athletes but also to Belarusian athletes.

If the decision is adopted, all 27 EU member states will be required to comply with the sanctions regime. This will apply despite the IOC’s recommendations to lift restrictions on Russian athletes and allow them to use their national symbols again.

Non-EU European countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland, will independently determine the conditions for allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete on their territory.

At the same time, some countries have already imposed strict restrictions at the national level.

For example, on November 13, the Norwegian government tightened visa rules, banning entry for professional athletes and support staff from Russia and Belarus.

Earlier, Estonia and Finland announced similar measures to bar athletes from aggressor countries.

Sweden is currently considering the possibility of denying visas to athletes from Russia and Belarus who wish to participate in international competitions on its territory.

Starting November 16, the Finnish government will restrict the entry of Russian athletes, including those competing under neutral status. These measures are part of broader restrictions on citizens of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—regarding short-term work in Finland on Schengen visas.

Norway, Sweden, and Estonia have announced their intention to restrict the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—in international competitions on their territory.

Read us on