Everton did not include 31-year-old winger Jack Grealish in the squad for the English League Cup match against Newcastle due to a breach of club discipline. BBC Sport reported this before the game.

Reason for absence

The club did not specify the details of the breach. At the same time, BBC Sport notes that, according to available information, it may have been connected to missing a training session.

Grealish plays for Everton on loan from Manchester City. Before that, he spent a significant part of the previous season at the Liverpool club under a similar arrangement.

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Winger statistics

Last season, the English footballer scored two goals and provided six assists in 20 matches for Everton, before suffering a foot injury in January that ended his season prematurely.

This season, Grealish has played five Premier League matches for Everton and took part in the victory over Wolverhampton in the third round of the English League Cup. Before returning to Everton, he also came on as a substitute for Manchester City in the FA Community Shield match against Arsenal and the Premier League match against Bournemouth.

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