Fenerbahçe defeated English side Liverpool 3-2 in a Champions League match in Istanbul. The visitors took the lead twice, but the hosts quickly equalized on both occasions and scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute.

Two responses to the visitors' goals

As Sky Sports reports, 19-year-old Trey Nyoni opened the scoring in the 25th minute, netting his first professional goal. Just four minutes later, Mason Greenwood equalized with a free-kick that changed direction after deflecting off Jérémy Jacquet.

In the 69th minute, Alexander Isak, who had just come on as a substitute, put Liverpool ahead again. The Swede headed in Cody Gakpo's cross with his first touch of the ball in the match.

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Muriqi's winning goal

Fenerbahçe restored parity for the second time in the 73rd minute. Archie Brown took advantage of a misunderstanding between Gakpo and goalkeeper Alisson and sent the ball into the net. In the 79th minute, Vedat Muriqi headed home a high cross to secure victory for his team.

For Liverpool, coached by Andoni Iraola, this defeat was their first in the current Champions League campaign. Fenerbahçe claimed their first win of the tournament campaign.

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