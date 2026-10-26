Ireland rugby player Tadhg Furlong has been referred for disciplinary review following the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster. The reason was an alleged grabbing of an opponent's groin during the game, BBC Sport reports.

Complaint during the match

Munster back-row player Gavin Coombes complained to referee Andrew Brace about the actions of an unnamed Leinster rugby player late in the first half at the Aviva Stadium. Television match official Colin Stanley was unable to find video evidence of the incident at the time.

Later, the 33-year-old Furlong was referred for review over an alleged breach of Rule 9.27. It prohibits actions contrary to the spirit of sporting fairness, including grabbing, twisting or squeezing genitals.

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Possible consequences

The United Rugby Championship said that the disciplinary proceedings process is still being agreed, with details to be announced later. If found guilty, Furlong could miss Ireland's matches in the November Nations Championship against Argentina, Fiji and South Africa, as well as the tournament's final weekend in London.

For comparison, in October 2025, South African front-row player Jan-Hendrik Wessels received a nine-match ban for grabbing Josh Murphy's genitals in the Bulls' match against Connacht. A similar punishment could also rule Furlong out of Leinster's match against Sale in the Investec Champions Cup group stage and the Christmas derbies against Ulster and Munster.

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